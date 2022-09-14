Constable from AP booked for sexually assaulting minor in Hyd

Hyderabad: In yet another sexual assault incident, a POCSO case was registered by the Banjara Hills police against a police constable working in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The policeman identified as Maheshwar Reddy, a resident of Vijayawada and working in the same city visited the house of the victim who stays in Banjara Hills.

"The mother of the victim was known to him and during his visits he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. On a complaint from the victim's family, a case is booked," the Banjara Hills police said.

A team will be sent to AP to arrest the constable.