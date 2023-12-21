Continental Hospital sets world record in TS and AP, cures unique cancers

Hyderabad: Continental Hospital, a leading healthcare institution in Hyderabad, announces the successful completion of two groundbreaking and unique cancer cases. These achievements include a world record and a first in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. To commemorate this milestone, a success meet was organised at Continental Hospitals, IT Financial district, Hyderabad, on December 19.

The Continental Cancer Centre at Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, has successfully performed the first-of-its-kind Dendritic Cell Therapy for a patient with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. This approach tackles cancer cells through the immune mechanism. Dr AVS Suresh, senior consultant for Medical Oncology and Hematology, explained that the therapy involves extracting the patient’s immune cells, as well as cancer cells, and developing a vaccine in collaboration with a drug manufacturer. The vaccine is then administered intra-dermally.

Dr Guru N Reddy, founder and chairman of Continental Hospitals, commended the team at the Continental Cancer Centre for their achievement.

The centre achieved another milestone by successfully removing a massive 15 kg tumour from a 30-year-old female patient. The tumour was removed while preserving her uterus and ovaries. Dr P Jagannath, director of the Continental Cancer Centre, explained the complexity of the case, highlighting that the tumour had grown extensively with large blood vessels and hidden the uterus. Through the expertise of the multidisciplinary team at the centre, the tumour was excised, and the complex surgery was successful.

Dr Guru N Reddy applauded the team of surgical oncologists at the Continental Cancer Centre for their exceptional work.