Continuously monitor, ensure availability of emergency medicines: Health Minister

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Tuesday asked officials to continuously monitor to ensure emergency medicines are available in all government hospitals. He conducted a review at Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust in Hyderabad.

The minister asked officials to ensure that emergency medicines are available in all government hospitals across the State. “Action should be taken to ensure that necessary medicines for seasonal diseases and snake-bite prevention are available in all government hospitals,” he said.

As part of provision of medical facilities, Rajanarsimha instructed the TGMSIDC officials to prepare a route map showing the geographical distance of all government hospitals, PHCs, CHCs, area hospitals and district hospitals (health facilities mapping).

The TGMSIDC MD Hemant Sahadeva Rao, Trust CEO Visalakshi, TGMSIDC ED Kautilya and chief engineer Devender Kumar attended the meeting.