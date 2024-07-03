  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Continuously monitor, ensure availability of emergency medicines: Health Minister

Continuously monitor, ensure availability of emergency medicines: Health Minister
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Tuesday asked officials to continuously monitor to ensure emergency medicines are available in all...

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Tuesday asked officials to continuously monitor to ensure emergency medicines are available in all government hospitals. He conducted a review at Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust in Hyderabad.

The minister asked officials to ensure that emergency medicines are available in all government hospitals across the State. “Action should be taken to ensure that necessary medicines for seasonal diseases and snake-bite prevention are available in all government hospitals,” he said.

As part of provision of medical facilities, Rajanarsimha instructed the TGMSIDC officials to prepare a route map showing the geographical distance of all government hospitals, PHCs, CHCs, area hospitals and district hospitals (health facilities mapping).

The TGMSIDC MD Hemant Sahadeva Rao, Trust CEO Visalakshi, TGMSIDC ED Kautilya and chief engineer Devender Kumar attended the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X