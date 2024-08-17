Cops arrest inter-State pseudo cop

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone team, apprehended a habitual inter-State member of the ‘Irani Gang’ who poses as a police officer. The police recovered Rs 95,000, a fake Karnataka State police ID card, and other items from his possession. The arrested person was identified as Jaffar Ali alias Lambu (36), a resident of Irani Gally, Bidar, Karnataka. The police detected five cases reported in Begum Bazar, Sultan Bazar, Afzalgunj, Kulsumpura, and Langar Houz police stations. Previously, he was involved in six similar cases reported in Karnataka.

According to the police, Jaffar is a known member of the Irani gang and a habitual offender. He impersonates a police officer to target individuals carrying cash, diverting their attention under the pretext of checking for counterfeit currency. In this manner, he has cheated several victims. The Task Force analysed CCTV footage from various locations, identified him as a member of the Irani gang, and traced five victims.

The police said he presents a fake police ID card, claiming to conduct a routine check for suspicious materials. He then inspects the victim's cash, asserting the need to verify its authenticity. During this process, he discreetly steals a portion of the cash while distracting the victim, and returns the remaining money before fleeing the scene.

Acting on credible information, the Task Force team set up a trap in Begum Bazar, along with Begum Bazar police, and apprehended Jaffar Ali while he was attempting to deceive a man.