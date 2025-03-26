Cops arrest suspect in MMTS attempt to rape case

Hyderabad: The Railway police on Tuesday have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the alleged attempt to sexually assault a woman aboard an MMTS train in Secunderabad on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old was injured when she jumped off the running train to save herself and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The suspect was identified as Jangam Mahesh, a resident of Gowdavalli village in Medchal district. The suspect is a Ganja addict with a criminal background. He has been living alone in the village after separation from his wife.

According to Railway police, the officials showed the photo of the suspect to the survivor, who reportedly could not identify him with certainty. Police were questioning the suspect for further investigation.

The victim came to Secunderabad on Sunday to get her mobile phone repaired. After getting the phone repaired, she reached Secunderabad Railway Station. She took a general ticket and boarded the Tellapur – Medchal MMTS train and sat in the coach reserved for women.

Two women who were travelling in the same coach with her deboarded at Alwal Railway Station. When she was alone in the coach at around 8.30 p.m., a youth entered, came near her and asked for sexual favours. When she refused, he tried to sexually assault her. She resisted and to escape the assault, jumped out of the running train, the police said. The victim sustained deep injuries on her head, chin, right hand and waist. The woman was found lying injured near a railway bridge in Kompally. After passersby alerted 108 ambulance services, she was rushed to Gandhi Hospital. She was shifted to a private hospital on Monday.

The victim hails from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and is employed in a private company in Hyderabad. Police formed four teams to apprehend the accused. The investigating officials scanned the CCTV footage from all railway stations along the 28-km route between Secunderabad and Medchal to identify the suspect.