Cops blow lid off illicit rackets in farmhouses, pubs, dhabas

Rangareddy: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Cyberabad Commissionerate conducted routine checks on several establishments within the Cyberabad limits on Saturday night. The establishments included eight lodges/OYO rooms, 11 farmhouses, six pubs, and 14 dhabas. During the raids, it was found that several establishments were violating the rules. The Lakshmi Villa Guest House, located in Pet Basheerabad, was allowing customers to consume ganja-filled cigarettes and liquor without permission from the excise department. Hotel Karthikeya Residency in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police station limitswere allowing prostitution on the premises.

The Jasmin Farmhouse in Shameerpet police station was allowing customers to consume dry ganja, and liquor without permission from the excise department. The Acreation Farmhouse in Shamshabad police station was allowing customers to consume hookah and liquor without permission from the excise department. Mango Wood Farm and Khushi Karte Mango Wood Farm, both located at Brown Town Resort in Moinabad police station limits, were allowing customers to organize Mujra parties and consume hookah and liquor without permission from the excise department. As a result,SOT Cyberabad arrested several individuals involved in the violations, including organisers, owners, and customers.

The police also seized items such as used and sealed condoms, loose dry ganja, ganja-filled cigarettes, hookah pots, hookah flavors and pipes, beer, breezers, whisky bottles, mobile phones, and vehicles. The Cyberabad Police have urged the public to report any violations or related information to them on WhatsApp number 9490617444. The Deputy Commissioner of Police for SOT Cyberabad has advised all establishments to comply with rules and regulations and warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating them.











