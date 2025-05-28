Live
Cops book over 18K cases against traffic violators in a week
Hyderabad: In a bold move to enhance the safety and security of city roads, the traffic police launched a comprehensive enforcement drive aimed at curbing violations and booked cases against violators. They booked 14,917 cases against wrong-side driving and 3,881 cases against number-plate violations.
The police booked 18,798 traffic violators during the special drive from May 20 to 26 targeting wrong-side violators that pose significant risks to commuters’ safety and disrupt the flow of traffic. The drive focused on irregular/improper number-plates. The main purpose of commuters resorting to wrong-side driving appears to be avoiding extra miles for taking ‘U’ turns. This is the clear major violation which obstructs and creates confusion to other commuters. Improper number plates are to avoid traffic challans.
According to the police, despite restrictions, many motorists continue to engage in the unsafe practices, causing confusion, panic and even accidents. The wrong-side driving obstructs other motorists, making it a significant concern for law enforcement. The traffic police have appealed to motorists: “Crossing over into oncoming traffic lanes is a disaster; drive on the right side.”
The police reiterated their call to the public to obey road rules and contribute to a safer Hyderabad. “Follow traffic rules. Let’s keep Hyderabad safe.” They appealed to the citizens: “Don’t hide your identity, display your number plate with pride.”
The citizens are urged to report traffic violations through the Hyderabad Traffic Police official social media accounts on Facebook and X (Twitter), or by calling the Traffic Help Line at 9010203626.