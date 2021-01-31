Cops crack whip to silence vehicle noise in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The parents of the youth, who were indulging in 'sound pollution' with their modified silencers to the bikes, had to face the session of counseling from the traffic police officials on Saturday.

As part of the 'Road Safety Month,' the Hyderabad Traffic Police have been cracking a whip on the modified silencers which are being fixed to the two wheelers. The police officials had a counseling session by exhibiting the seized silencers of the bikes at KBR Park here on Saturday.

Most of the youth in the city have been found using the modified silencers for their two wheelers illegally and becoming a reason for the nuisance of noise pollution. The police officials called the youth and made them aware of the ill-effects of sound pollution.

The Additional Commissioner, traffic, Anil Kumar said that most of the two wheeler commuters were using the modified silencers in the city and creating nuisance for the public and suggested the youth not to use the vehicles as they are manufactured and taken from the showrooms and also advised them not to tamper or modify.

The additional commissioner also warned the Mechanics who were modifying the silencers and asked them to stop immediately. He said that if the authorities find them modifying the silencers, criminal actions would be taken against them. He said that a notice would also be served to the mechanics in this regard within two three days.

The police officials told the youth how the noise pollution creates problems for children and Old aged. A parent, who came with his son, was also told to ensure their children follow the rules. The parent said that he was unaware of the modification and assured that he would make sure his son does not repeat the mistake.

As part of the drive, nearly 100 silencers were caught by the traffic police and exhibited in the counseling session. The authorities asked the violators to fix the original silencers. There was a silencer costing Rs 50,000 among the seized silencers.

Traffic DCP, LS Chowhan, Additional DCP, Bhaskar, Traffic ACP, Govardhan and other traffic police were also present.