Cops hold counselling at boys hostels ahead of New Year eve

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year celebrations on December 31, the police in Punjagutta jurisdiction began counselling the boys residing in hostels. The police officials, were divided into groups, have gone to many boys' hostels in the jurisdiction and gave counselling to them.



The Punjagutta police station, CI Kranthi Kumar, and SI Mahesh reached a boys hostel in Ameerpet and advised the boys to be careful during New Year's celebrations.

Highlighting that most of the untoward incidents happen through boys may be due to inebriated conditions, SI Kranthi Kumar asked the boys not to create such nuisance in public, causing inconvenience to the public. He warned the youth of stringent action if found in drunk driving, creating nuisance in public.

He also highlighted the plight of parents and family members who had lost their loved ones due to untoward incidents.