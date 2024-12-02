Cops issue traffic advisory for ‘Pushpa-2’ pre-release event today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued a traffic advisory in view of ‘Pushpa-2’ pre-release event scheduled to be held on Monday, from 4 pm to 10 pm at Yousufguda Battalion, police lines. The event is expected to pull a large number of crowds which can lead to a moderate traffic congestion on streets around Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Stadium.

According to police, to avoid inconvenience, the commuters are advised to take alternative roads. The traffic coming from Jubilee hills check post going towards Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Stadium will be diverted at Krishna Nagar Junction towards Sri Nagar Colony - Punjagutta.

Traffic coming from Maitrivanam junction and proceeding towards Jubilee Hills check post and Madhapur side will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti towards RBI Quarters- Krishna Nagar junction - Jubilee Hills check post.

The motorists coming from Maitrivanam junction towards Borabanda bus stop will be diverted at Savera function hall - Krishnakanth park - GTS Temple - Kalyan Nagar - Mothi Nagar - Borabanda Bus stop. From Borabanda bus stop and proceeding towards Maitrivanam junction will be diverted at prime garden Kalyan Nagar - Midland Bakery - GTS Colony - Kalyan Nagar Junction - Umesh Chandra statue u turn – ICICI U turn – Maitrivanam junction.

For the public attending the event, police allotted parking places at Janakamma Thota, Savera function and Mahamood function hall for four-wheeler parking only.

Police requested the motorists to take note of the event and traffic advisory and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.