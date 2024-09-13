Cops maintain strict vigil as city braces for festivities

Hyderabad: To maintain peace, tranquillity, and to ensure law and order in Hyderabad, the city police are maintaining strict vigil in view of the ongoing Ganesh festivities across the city. The police officers are monitoring the Ganesh pandals at regular intervals to avert any untoward incident, especially in communally sensitive areas, as two important festivals are going on, including Milad-un-Nabi. Newly appointed city commissioner C V Anand is visiting the communally sensitive zones across the city.

In view of the ongoing festivals, the city police have formed special teams to keep troublemakers at bay. A high vigil is maintained, and additional forces are deployed for the bandobast in all communally sensitive places of Hyderabad.

Sources said that the city police Commissioner C V Anand took a serious view of the situation, especially because of the Ganesh and Milad festivals, and directed the officers to act swiftly to nip any trouble in the bud. For the last three days, C V Anand has been reviewing the situation with his officers and visiting several such sensitive areas, particularly in zones including South, South-East, South-West and East zones. These zones are sensitive due to their diverse and mixed population.

According to the police, under each police station limit, special officers have been formed. These officers are making rounds of Ganesh pandals, gathering details, and ensuring safety measures in their respective areas intensively. Moreover, the police officers are also checking the Ganesh immersion process near the lakes and other water bodies.

C V Anand held discussions in detail about the upcoming Ganesh procession and the run-up to it alongside the bandobast for Milad celebrations with all the officers of law and order, traffic, and security wing. He also discussed the nature of duties during the next few days and the final day, 40 hours of bandobast needed.

They were urged to be self-motivated, firm in doing their tasks, and mentally prepared to handle any situation. The Commissioner directed the police to be watchful during the festivals to prevent any nefarious designs of unsocial elements from disturbing peace in the city. The police fear some mischief mongers might try to exploit huge gatherings to instigate trouble.

As part of the ongoing preparations for the Ganesh immersion, Milad, and other events lined up in the upcoming week, the Commissioner visited the South East Zone, followed by the East Zone. Instilling a sense of support and freedom to the officers, CV Anand emphasised maintaining watch over unscrupulous, communal elements and counselling and binding over those likely to disrupt communal harmony.

Special Branch officers briefed the top brass on recent incidents and outlined on-ground obstacles, particularly those impeding the smooth movement of the Ganesh idols procession. Specific directives were given to ensure procession vehicles follow designated routes appropriate to the height of idols, active community engagement, and other operational aspects necessary for the upcoming events.

Traffic officers were directed to maintain decongestion of lanes and ensure a smooth flow of procession.