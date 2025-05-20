Cops on high alert after city-based man nabbed in bombing plot

Hyderabad: The State Police are on a high alert following the arrest of a suspected terrorist Sameer from Hyderabad. The City police began a search to find out whether Sameer was maintaining links with terror groups from Pakistan. It may be mentioned here that a local court in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram town on Sunday evening remanded two suspected terrorists, allegedly linked to a Saudi Arabia-based outfit, to 14 days of judicial custody, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two accused—Siraj-ur-Rehman (29) from Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer (28) from Bhoiguda in the Secunderabad region of Hyderabad—were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the counterintelligence police of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On a tip off, the Telangana police arrested Sameer from Hyderabad and brought to Vizianagaram after obtaining a prisoner transit (PT) warrant from a Hyderabad court. Preliminary investigations revealed that Sameer and Siraj were hatching a conspiracy to trigger bomb blasts in Hyderabad after the Indian military forces retaliated against Pakistan over Pahalgam terror attack.

The counter terrorism officials were conducting searches in some places in Hyderabad where the terror elements established their hideouts in the past. The role of Sameer in maintaining links with terror outfits and the members in the organisation was under investigation, sources said, and added that the evidence will be crucial to fix the suspected terrorist in the case filed in Andhra Pradesh.