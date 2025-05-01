Cops remove flags affixed on floor at BJP MLA’s office

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police on Wednesday removed the flags pasted on the floor at the office of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh.

Raja Singh had pasted three flags at the entrance of his office to protest the Pahalgam massacre earlier this month. Acting on information, the police arrived at the office and immediately removed them. The Hyderabad police, however, rejected Singh’s assertion, stating that the flags removed were not Pakistan’s national flags; they said the act appeared to violate public order guidelines.

Raja Singh claimed the flags were Pakistan’s national flags, and urged them to verify the design of Pakistan’s flag through Google and other search engines. He argued that while Pakistani locals allegedly disrespect Indian flags, the police were preventing him from registering his protest. After removing the flags, the police left the premises.

Taking to X, Raja Singh said, “Today, an attempt is being made to divide India into two parts. On one hand, the citizens of India are angry due to the incidents of terrorists shooting after asking their religion. On the other hand, our Hyderabad police are angry about placing slippers on the Pakistan flag. I want to remind the Hyderabad police – you are in Hyderabad, India, not Hyderabad, Pakistan,” he posted.