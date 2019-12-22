Cops sensitise people on traffic rules

Radhika: A traffic training and awareness programme was conducted near Radhika Multiplex on Sunday. The traffic police interacted with college students, ladies traveling in buses and people near and around the multiplex.

The cops stressed on the importance of Dial 100 and urged the people to use them in emergencies. The programme was conducted by P Somanatham, ASI Rachakonda, K Alluraiah, SI, K Sutaiah, HC, Ch Ramesh, PC, along with traffic volunteers, K Tallavajhula, Amit Veeravani and Reddy, president, Bhavani Nagar Association.