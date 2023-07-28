Cops shield KTR as people pose questions over projects

Hyderabad: Policemen took some men into custody for questioning Minister KT Rama Rao during his visit to Malakpet area. When the group of men approached him, cops tried to ward them off and those who were persistent were rounded up. The cops present on the occasion however denied the incident.

Speaking to The Hans India, a local activist Syed Bilal claimed that he was leading the group of men living in the nearby areas of Shankar Nagar and Chaderghat who were sharing grievances.

“During the brief conversation I started questioning KTR as to what has happened to the river’s rejuvenation and STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) projects. As the cops thought I was posing uncomfortable questions they immediately took me away forcefully by ACPs present there, after receiving a nod from DCP (East).

Even though I maintained distance from the Minister the way I was shifted to a police vehicle I thought I would end up in jail. However, given the situation I was let off after the Minister had left,” he explained.

Casting doubts about the funds being utilized for various projects as part of Musi Riverfront Development, Bilal held that in the recent TS budget an estimated Rs 16,635 cr was earmarked for Musi’s beautification and development, which includes Rs 9,000 cr for roads, Rs 3,866 for STPs and Rs 2000 cr for river rejuvenation.

“The building of the retaining wall along Musi to protect the slums along the banks is also part of Musi rejuvenation work. The government did not start the work at all,” he said.

Narrating the ordeal, Bilal who is also city vice president of Human Rights Forum said people had gathered and were trying to talk to the Minister KTR about their problems.

“I tried to explain to the Minister about the Musi Development Plan. The high-handed behaviour of the Police is condemnable. Won’t you agree when a Minister comes to meet the public, people have the right to express their grievances.

We demand that the authorities immediately start constructing a retaining wall along the Musi River,” he added.

When The Hans India tried to confirm with cops they refuted the incident. “There was nothing as such and none were detained. I was there when KTR visited and nothing has come to my notice,” said ACP (Malakpet), G Shyam Sunder.