Cops swing into action, set to crack down on illegal parking

Hyderabad: To ease the traffic movement in newly widened roads in parts of the Old City, the Hyderabad traffic police swung into action and took measures. Hans India raised the issues of the commercial establishments, especially hotels and restaurants that were illegally occupying the roads for parking and other purposes and creating mess in the newly widened roads. The police placed temporary dividers and warned the owners of the establishments not to occupy the road.

Earlier, a report was published in Hans India titled, ‘Cops turn a blind eye to illegal parking on new widened roads’ in Old City on August 20, that many hotels, restaurants, other eateries, and major commercial establishments have been violating the traffic rules by parking haphazardly, especially on the newly widened roads across the Old City.

Also, it was highlighted that on the newly widened road in Himmatpura - Fateh Darwaza – Shalibanda, these establishments including Rumaan Hotel and Mehraj Bakery are eating up the space, the road becomes narrow, and the passage continues to have the same bottlenecks, but no action has been taken so far by the police.

The Bahadurpura traffic police on Thursday inspected the area and cleared the illegal encroachments. They also warned them not to occupy the road and not to allow the customers to park their vehicles on the road. Later, on the request by the residents and regular commuters, the traffic police also placed temporary dividers.

Mohammed Ahmed, a resident, said “During the inspection by traffic police, the residents and commuters urged the traffic police to take stern action if the road was encroached. And also requested not to remove these dividers later, and they requested police to deploy an officer during peak hours if possible,” he added.

A senior officer at Bahadurpura police said that the road was widened for better infrastructure and to ease traffic movement in the area, but these establishments were illegally occupying the road, which was creating a traffic snarl. “Police cleared the road and warned the owners not to allow parking on the road or face legal actions,” added the officer.

Meanwhile, the Mir Chowk traffic police at Edi Bazar circle in Santosh Nagar also inspected the area and removed the illegal encroachments. The police cautioned the Anmol Mandi House, Al Mansoor Bakery and Jannat women’s wear showroom not to encroach the road. Police also imposed no parking challans on the vehicles which were parked on the road.