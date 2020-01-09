Cordon and search in Vikar Colony

Mansoorabad: LB Nagar zone DCP San Preeth Singh, ACP Prudhvidhar Rao and CI Ashok Reddy carried out cordon and search operations in Vikar Section Colony on Thursday.

As many as 200 policemen were involved in the search. Chilli and turmeric powder packets, and pickles without food security were seized. Some of the people who were selling these goods were also taken into custody. Bikes numbering 22 and two autos were seized. Gutka packets worth Rs 15,000 were also seized.

"CCTV cameras will be arranged in every colony as ordered by Rachakonda Police Commissioner. Locals should be careful about chain snatchings. Everyone should take the responsibility and inform cops if any suspicious persons are found," said DCP San Preeth Singh.