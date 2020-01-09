Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Cordon and search in Vikar Colony

Cordon and search in Vikar Colony
Highlights

LB Nagar zone DCP San Preeth Singh, ACP Prudhvidhar Rao and CI Ashok Reddy carried out cordon and search operations in Vikar Section Colony on...

Mansoorabad: LB Nagar zone DCP San Preeth Singh, ACP Prudhvidhar Rao and CI Ashok Reddy carried out cordon and search operations in Vikar Section Colony on Thursday.

As many as 200 policemen were involved in the search. Chilli and turmeric powder packets, and pickles without food security were seized. Some of the people who were selling these goods were also taken into custody. Bikes numbering 22 and two autos were seized. Gutka packets worth Rs 15,000 were also seized.

"CCTV cameras will be arranged in every colony as ordered by Rachakonda Police Commissioner. Locals should be careful about chain snatchings. Everyone should take the responsibility and inform cops if any suspicious persons are found," said DCP San Preeth Singh.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi9 Jan 2020 3:38 PM GMT

Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi

Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election expenditure
Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election...
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...


Top