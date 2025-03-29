Core branch faculty can teach emerging courses: AICTE

Hyderabad: TSTCEA President Aineni Santosh Kumar has urged Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTUH) to take steps that would allow faculty from core branches to teach emerging courses.

On Friday, he pointed out that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) issued a circular to JNTUH on March 25 of this year. The circular clarified that those who have studied branches such as Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) are eligible to teach emerging courses like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI&ML), Internet of Things (IoT), and Data Sciences in technical colleges across the state, particularly in those affiliated with JNTUH.

Despite a similar circular being issued in the past, Kumar noted that JNTUH appears to disregard the AICTE norms. He emphasised the importance of allowing faculty from core branches to teach these emerging technological courses.

Kumar expressed concern that these courses are currently being implemented without adequate facilities and qualified instructors. He stated, “Such a situation would not exist if core branch faculties are permitted to teach emerging courses, as this would help address the shortage of faculty.”

Furthermore, Kumar highlighted that according to the AICTE, faculty members from core branches (such as ECE, EEE, and Mechanical Engineering), who have completed at least 10 credits in NPTEL courses or possess an AICTE QIP PG Diploma Certificate are also eligible to teach in these newly emerging fields.