Coronavirus: 23000 Plus Positive Cases Get Listed In Hyderabad In Last One Month

Hyderabad: The corona second wave effect is severe in Hyderabad. Beds in public and private hospitals are full and patients are being suffered. While 2,152 cases were registered in March, the number rose to 23,672 in April, registering more than 21,000 new cases in a single month. According to unofficial figures, the number of cases has doubled. Lack of beds, on the one hand, lack of oxygen, on the other hand, is creating a tension aura.

The turmoil caused by the coronavirus was highest in April. Thousands of virus cases have been reported. In the past month, 23,672 people have been infected with the virus in Greater Hyderabad. An average of 784 people a day are diagnosed with the virus in the GHMC range. The spread of the virus is much faster in the last week than in the first three weeks. In April, 10,502 people were diagnosed with the corona for 21 days, followed by 12,672 in the next 9 days.



The second stage amplitude is higher than the first stage corona. In March last year, 74 people were infected with the corona, while in the same month this year, 2,152 people were infected with the virus. In April, 527 people were diagnosed with corona, while in April this year, 23,174 people were infected with the virus. This is 21,022 more cases than in March this year. However, the lack of symptoms in the first wave did not make the conditions for going to hospitals big. But, currently, cases are increasing with jet speed and there are serious side effects in those infected with the virus. Many patients have fluctuations in oxygen levels, leading to hospitalization.



Gandhi Hospital receives between 100 and 200 admissions a day, while TIMS has 30 to 50 admissions, King Koti Area Hospital has 30 and Chest Hospital has 20 admissions. The number of those joining government quarantine centres is also high. Each hospital has a waiting list of 50 to 80 people.



Meanwhile, private hospitals are committing exploitation under the name of Beds full. Beds are not given without an advance of lakhs of rupees. Ambulance operators then raised rates abruptly. Covid-19 is blocking the sale of injectables such as remediesivir used for emergency treatment to patients and selling them at high prices. On the whole, the situation in Hyderabad is alarming.



The corona pandemic is creating a severe condition in India. Governments say the vaccine is the only way to build a safe zone. But for some time now, people have been suffering severely due to the severe shortage of vaccine in Telangana. Vaccination will continue for all those above 45 years of age in Telangana. The medical health department, which stopped vaccination for three days last week due to a shortage of vaccines, has resumed vaccinations. However, vaccine centre administrators say only 100 vaccines are being supplied to vaccine centres every day.



People queued up for vaccine centres as they learned that vaccines are not being available. However, those who want to take the second dose are returning home due to the lack of adequate vaccines at the vaccine centres. People who are already waiting for the vaccine are again questioning whether the authorities should tell them to register or not.



On the one hand, people are queuing up for the vaccine, while on the other hand, those who have registered for the vaccine are looking for the vaccine centre. They are outraged that there is no vaccine even though they are ready to travel miles for the vaccine. However, the government wants to increase the number of vaccines. It is a matter of concern that the number of positive cases is increasing day by day in Telangana. On the other hand, despite the myths and suspicions about the vaccine, there is a shortage of vaccines.0