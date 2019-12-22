Corporator Cheruku Sangeetha takes out padayatra in Sai Nagar Colony

Nagole: Corporator Cheruku Sangeetha Prasanth Goud took out a padayatra in Sai Nagar Colony on Sunday. She ensured that sanitation workers cleared garbage and mud piled up on roads.

The residents brought to her notice issues related to roads and drainage system. The corporator assured them that she would take steps to solve the issues at the earliest. AMOH Manjula Vani, Jawan Yadaiah, Srinivas, Suresh, sanitation staff, residents Mallesh, Umesh, Narender, Yadaiah and others were present.