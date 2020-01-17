Corporator Lakshmi Bai sure of TRS victory

Vivekanandanagar: Local Corporator Lakshmi Bai on Friday expressed confidence over the TRS party winning the municipal elections 'with people's support.'

Participating in the poll campaign in Bachupalli wards 19 and 21 of Quthbullapur constituency in Nizampet municipal corporation, she went round houses distributing pamphlets to residents, urging them to vote for the ruling party.

Lakshmi Bai claimed that people were backing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao because of the welfare schemes being implemented by the government. 'I am sure that the voters would say we will opt for car, the TRS symbol', she asserted.