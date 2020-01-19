Corporator Muddam Narsimha Yadav participates in polio programme

Old Bowenpally: Corporator Muddam Narsimha Yadav urged parents to ensure that their kids below five years are administered with polio drops. He was speaking at polio drops programme organised at the ward office of 119th division on Sunday.

Cantonment Board member Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy also participated in the programme. The corporator started the programme by administering polio drops to kids.

Yadav said that it was of utmost importance for parents to ensure that polio drops were administered regularly if their kids are below five years. It would ensure that kids would not fall prey to polio disabilities in future. Doctors of primary health centres, AMNOs and others participated in the programme.