Corporator Sama Swapna Sunder Reddy inspects Balaji Nagar

I S Sadan: TRS Yakutpura in-charge Sama Sunder Reddy along with I S Sadan division Corporator Sama Swapna Sunder Reddy inspected Balaji Nagar locality under. During their inspection, they interacted with locals and asked the problem faced by them.

Later, they discussed about the colony issues and civic developmental projects in area. TRS party leader and Colony Association Members were also present.