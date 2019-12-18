Corporator V Jagadishwar Goud demands quality in works at Sai Nagar of Madhapur division
Local corporator V Jagadishwar Goud inspected the ongoing footpath works being done at Sai Nagar of Madhapur division, along with locals, on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, corporator said that the state government had been taking several measures to improve basic facilities in city with systematic planning and was addressing all the civic issues.
He instructed officials to complete the works without compromising on quality standards. Among those who were present on the occasion were Madhusudan Reddy, Sahadev, Gopal Mudhiraj, Gopal Naik, Raghava Reddy, Lakshman, Durgesh and others.
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT