Corporator V Jagdishwar Goud assures underground drainage in localities

Chandanagar: Madhapur Corporator V Jagdishwar Goud on Monday, while participating in the weekly 'Prajavani' programme in GHMC circle office, assured the officials to launch underground drainage works in every locality followed by CC roads in Madhapur division.

Goud also reviewed development works in the division with officials Engineering Executive Engineer Chinna Reddy, Health Officer Ravi and Sanitary Supervisor Srinivas were present.