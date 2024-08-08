Live
- 'Unbecoming conduct', Dhankar leaves chair briefly as Oppn raises din in RS over Phogat issue
- Olympian Swapnil Kusale gets hero’s welcome in Pune; bows at Dagdusheth Ganpati
- Portal for visas to Chinese technicians operational
- Nifty back above 24k on broad-based buying
- No minimum balance rule for PM Jan Dhan, savings a/c’
- Karvy arm, its CMD get Rs 25-cr notice from Sebi
- Bangladesh unrest a $250 mn monthly readymade garment export opportunity for India: Report
- Zenplus Fleet deploys 1,000 CNG vehicles on Uber
- Reliance gears up for new targets on green path: Ambani
- BHADRACHALAM SUBMERGED!
Just In
Corteva Agriscience donates vehicles to Akshaya Patra Foundation
Hyderabad: In a significant effort to enhance child welfare through improved nutrition and education, Corteva Agriscience, in collaboration with the...
Hyderabad: In a significant effort to enhance child welfare through improved nutrition and education, Corteva Agriscience, in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, has donated nine delivery vehicles to aid PM POSHAN Abhiyan in Narsingi and Nawabpet.
According to officials, the Tata Ace (diesel) vehicles will be instrumental in delivering nutritious meals to several schools across the regions, providing over 18,000 meals daily to 90 schools. The flag-off event for the new vehicles was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, trustee and regional president of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Hyderabad, said, “These vehicles are not just a donation; they symbolise hope, ensuring that hot, nutritious meals reach every child, every school day. It is through such sustained collaborations that we can make a lasting impact on the lives of young learners.”