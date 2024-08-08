Corteva Agriscience donates vehicles to Akshaya Patra Foundation

Hyderabad: In a significant effort to enhance child welfare through improved nutrition and education, Corteva Agriscience, in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, has donated nine delivery vehicles to aid PM POSHAN Abhiyan in Narsingi and Nawabpet.

According to officials, the Tata Ace (diesel) vehicles will be instrumental in delivering nutritious meals to several schools across the regions, providing over 18,000 meals daily to 90 schools. The flag-off event for the new vehicles was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, trustee and regional president of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Hyderabad, said, “These vehicles are not just a donation; they symbolise hope, ensuring that hot, nutritious meals reach every child, every school day. It is through such sustained collaborations that we can make a lasting impact on the lives of young learners.”