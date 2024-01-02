Live
- India can check China’s supply-chain dominance
- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
Country Club celebrates Asia’s biggest New Year bash 2024
Hyderabad: Begumpet Country club organised Asia's Biggest New Year Bash 2024 at Police Hockey ground at Rasoolpura, Hyderabad. Stunning dance performances were held with stars followed by play back singers Gayatri Vedantham, Vineel Singing Songs, International DJ Kay Aka Komal Parikh entertained the youth with his music. Tollywood and Bollywood music chorus entharalled the audience.
