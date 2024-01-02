Country Club celebrates Asia’s biggest New Year bash 2024

Hyderabad: Begumpet Country club organised Asia's Biggest New Year Bash 2024 at Police Hockey ground at Rasoolpura, Hyderabad. Stunning dance performances were held with stars followed by play back singers Gayatri Vedantham, Vineel Singing Songs, International DJ Kay Aka Komal Parikh entertained the youth with his music. Tollywood and Bollywood music chorus entharalled the audience.