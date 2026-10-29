Congress leadership urged to nominate Sanjeev Mudiraj as MLC

Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders and party cadres have urged the state leadership to consider appointing Mahabubnagar District Congress Committee (DCC) president Sanjeev Mudiraj as a member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota, citing his three decades of service to the party.

Sanjeev Mudiraj has consistently worked for strengthening the Congress party and taking its ideology to the people, they said. He has also been playing a role in supporting the welfare programmes being implemented by the Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and in advancing the ideals of Rahul Gandhi.