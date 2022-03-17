Covid vaccine for 12 to 14 years launched in State

Hyderabad: Stating that the intensity of the virus had decreased but has not ended, the Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that instead of debating on whether a new variant would come or not, people should not show negligence in taking vaccination.

The Health Minister inaugurated the programme of administering vaccines to children aged between 12 to 14 years and also inaugurated a 50-bedded Community Health Centre (CHC) at Khairatabad on Wednesday. Speaking at the occasion, the minister said that he was happy to start the vaccination programme for children on the 'National Vaccination Day'. "Do not debate on issues like whether or not the third wave would come or will a new variant come or not. Put these doubts aside and get vaccinated," said Harish Rao.

Harish said that reports say that new cases were coming up in China, Hong Kong and USA. The World Health Organisation is alerting all the countries and hence it is necessary for everyone to get vaccinated. He also said that out of the three vaccines available, two were from Hyderabad and it was a matter of pride for the people of Telangana. The second vaccine Corbovax that is being produced in the city is being given to kids of 12 to 14 years. He complimented Biological E Company Managing Director Mahima Datla, who has many achievements to her credit. Wishing her more achievements, he said adding the government would extend its cooperation.

Harish Rao explained the progress of vaccination in the State and said the parents of minors should take the initiative to get their children vaccinated. It is estimated that there are 17 lakh children in this age group in the State. Vaccination is available in primary health centres, urban primary health centres and Basti Dawakhanas. He said a third booster dose will be given for people above 60 years. He complimented the Asha workers who were working relentlessly for the success of the vaccination programme. Their services would definitely get recognition, he said.

The minister said that Telangana has become an inspiration for other States in the country by crossing the national average in terms of giving vaccination. As part of this 5.94 crore doses were administered. While the first dose was 96 percent in the entire country, it was over 100 per cent in the State. The national average for second dose was 81 percent but it is was 97 percent in Telangana, he claimed.