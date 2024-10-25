CP Anand hears MLA Majid-Feroz Khan case as magistrate

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate (Executive) Hyderabad C V Anand on Thursday held the executive court at TGICCC in Banjara Hills and examined the case pertaining to political rivalry between Nampally legislator Mohd Majid Hussain and MLA contestant Mohd Feroz Khan.

It was held after information was placed before the court by the Humayun Nagar SHO for their rivalry to assert dominance in the area.

During the examination, on October 7, while Majid Hussain, along with his followers, was observing the civic work of CC road at Feroz Gandhi Nagar, Feroz Khan of the Congress party, along with his followers, came there for inspecting the work. Majid and his followers objected, leading to a clash between both groups. Chaos broke out as the groups attacked each other with fist blows and pelting stones, resulting in injuries to some followers of both groups. The incident disturbed peace and tranquillity in the area.

The police intervened and dispersed the cadres of both parties and registered a case U/S 194 BNS, 2023, against the respondents of both parties.

Anand sought detailed information from the Humayun Nagar police. He heard respondents of both groups (10 of group A led by MLA) and nine of group B led by Khan) and advised them suitably to refrain from such provocative activities. He adjourned the case for further hearing.