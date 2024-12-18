  • Menu
CP, Health Secy visit KIMS

Highlights

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand and Telangana Government Health Secretary Dr Christina visited KIMS on Tuesday on behalf of the government to enquire about the health condition of nine-year-old boy Sri Teja, who was injured in the stampede.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand and Telangana Government Health Secretary Dr Christina visited KIMS on Tuesday on behalf of the government to enquire about the health condition of nine-year-old boy Sri Teja, who was injured in the stampede. The Commissioner said that Teja was brain dead due to lack of breathing during the stampede; he will take a long time to recover.

He said doctors informed him that he is being treated with ventilator support and that the treatment is likely to be prolonged.

The Commissioner said that doctors will release a medical bulletin on Teja’s health soon. Dr Christina said we are monitoring the health condition of Teja regularly and hope for his speedy recovery.

