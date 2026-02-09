CPM sees red; demands probe into FSL fire case

Hyderabad: The CPM Telangana State Committee has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the fire that broke out at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad on Saturday. Raising serious concerns over the safety of vital evidence and official records stored at the facility, the party called for total transparency.

In a statement, CPM State Secretary John Wesley noted that the FSL houses sensitive documents and digital data linked to several high-profile investigations. These include the alleged phone-tapping case, the Nayeem encounter, various land scams, and the cash-for-votes scandal involving prominent politicians.

Wesley emphasised that the fire occurred at a critical stage of investigation in many of these matters, fueling deep suspicions regarding the timing of the incident. While officials have claimed that no crucial files or digital data were damaged, Wesley asserted that only a thorough inquiry would reveal the truth behind these recurring accidents. He questioned why government records are repeatedly destroyed by fire, citing a previous similar incident at the Secretariat.

The CPM leader demanded that the government immediately disclose the full list of affected records and hold officials accountable for any security lapses. He also called for an urgent safety audit of all government record rooms across the state to prevent future accidents and ensure the integrity of the judicial process. This systematic failure in protecting evidence must be addressed through a time-bound judicial probe to maintain public trust in the state’s investigative agencies.