Creative child centre Summer camp closing ceremony - 2024

The month long five weeks summer camp, “Creative Child Centre” organised by Oxford Grammar High School, Himayatnagar came to an end on 25th May, 2024. The students of grade Nursery to 6th learnt a plethora of activities which included Arts & Crafts, Yoga, Gymnastics, Dance, Music, Zumba Fitness, Outdoor & Indoor Games. Kids enthusiastically participated in all the activities.

The camp was graced by Mrs. Prarthana Manikonda, Vice Chairperson & Director, Mr. Katta Prabhakar, Correspondent, Mrs. Ramanjula, Dean, Mrs. Fahmida, Principal (SSC) , Mrs. Rekha Rao, Principal (CBSE), Mrs. Fatima Kazim, Principal (EYP), Mr. Balraj, Accounts Manager. The Vice chairperson revealed to the parents that these efforts are to channelized the innate talent of their children. The parents have to identify the activity of interest of their children and their skills in it so that they can reach great heights by achieving the targeted goals.

She said that she would greatly look forward to some fantastic sporting events this year. The students who displayed commitment and dedication to learn and improve their performance were awarded mementoes.





The parents appreciated the inquisitiveness of school management to utilize the summer vocations of the children in a constructive way by making them to participate in various activities under one roof. They also appreciated the exhibition showcased art, crafts, pottery works and the performance of yoga, gymnastics, dance and songs were enthralled them.



However, all the students participated enthusiastically in the camp and were excited to be out on the fields, meeting friends, practicing yoga, working on their fitness, over and above just being a part of it. Overall the Summer Camp closing ceremony was successful.

KATTA PRABHAKAR

(Correspondent)