Creative Governor Launches… ‘Awards for Excellence’

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind initiative, Telangana Governor Jishnu Kumar Varma has come up with an idea of presenting annual ‘Governor Awards for Excellence’ to individuals and organisations in the field of environment, helping the differently abled, sports and games and culture.

Applications are invited from the individuals, institutions, organisations, societies and trusts who have made exemplary contribution during the last five years which is from 2019. The applications will be accepted till November 23 and the awards will be handed over at the ‘At Home’ function to be held in Raj Bhavan on Republic Day.

The Governor felt that celebrations such as ‘At Home’ end up only as rituals where people come, dine and go. He felt that such occasions should be momentous. Hence, he came up with the proposal to start the practice of giving awards for excellence, Governor’s Principal Secretary B Venkatesham told the media on Friday.

The awards will be given in the fields of Environment Protection, Welfare of Divyangan, Sports & Games and Culture. In each field, there will be two categories of awards -- one for individuals and the other for institutions, organisations, societies or trusts. Each award will carry a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation. These awards aim to encourage and honour outstanding achievements in the above four categories. Nominations will be thoroughly scrutinised by a specially-constituted selection committee, said Venkatesham.

The last date for submission of nominations is November 23, 2024.

The awardees will be honoured by the Governor on the Republic Day on January 26, 2025. The list of awardees will be announced during the first week of January. The jury would will be headed by Chairman of Board of Directors of ASCI Padmanabhaiah.

Eligible individuals who are residents of Telangana and institutions/ organizations/societies/trusts engaged in work within Telangana would be eligible to apply.