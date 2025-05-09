Live
Creative Strokes Empowers Women Through Art at Sphoorthy Engineering College
Sphoorthy Engineering College’s SheInspires initiative hosted “Creative Strokes,” a week-long art workshop (May 1–7) exclusively for its female...
Sphoorthy Engineering College’s SheInspires initiative hosted “Creative Strokes,” a week-long art workshop (May 1–7) exclusively for its female students. Led by expert trainer Ms. Chinni Leela Sravanthi, participants explored diverse art forms like clay jewellery, canvas painting, tie & dye, and Pichwai art using Fevicryl materials.
The workshop aimed to inspire creativity, boost self-expression, and spark entrepreneurial thinking. Secretary Shri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Principal Dr. Giridhar Akkula lauded Dr. Gayathri and her team for the impactful initiative, underscoring its role in empowering women and enriching campus life through artistic engagement.
