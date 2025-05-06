Credit for NH devpt in TG goes to PM Modi: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy highlighted the visible development of national highways across Telangana, attributing this progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of Minister Nitin Gadkari. When Telangana was formed in 2014, the state had only 2,500 kilometres of national highways, he said.

Speaking at the public meeting held on the occasion of the inauguration of the Amberpet flyover and other development works inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, he said, “Today, thanks to the central government, this has increased to over 5,000 km—a significant achievement in road expansion.”

The development of roads is crucial for reducing farmers’ expenses, advancing industries, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing connectivity, which all contribute to comprehensive development. Under Modi’s administration, there has been notable growth in national highways, railways, and ports over the last ten years.

Kishan Reddy said that in Hyderabad specifically, multi-level projects were launched such as the Bombay Highway Flyover, Aramghar Flyover, and Amberpet Flyover, making them accessible to the public. “During my time as a legislator, I worked diligently on the Amberpet Flyover project. However, land acquisition for service roads under the flyover is still pending in six locations. We urge the state government to take immediate action to complete this land acquisition.”

Additionally, he said 21 government schools constructed and more than 100 community halls in the Amberpet area. While road expansions were initiated during NTR’s tenure, progress was halted due to local issues. “We resolved some of these problems by implementing steel bridges at two locations related to the Amberpet Flyover. Despite numerous challenges encountered during the project, we successfully completed the flyover, ensuring it would benefit the people.”