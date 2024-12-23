Crime Rate in Rachakonda Increases by 4% in 2024, Cybercrimes Surge by 42.5%

The overall crime rate in the Rachakonda police commissionerate increased by 4% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

According to the annual report by Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, certain crimes saw notable rises: murders increased by 11%, kidnappings by 10%, and rape cases by 17%.

Cybercrime cases surged by 42.5%, with 53 foreigners arrested. Rs 23.12 crore was frozen in bank accounts, and Rs 21.94 crore was refunded to victims of cybercrime.

Additionally, 183 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases were registered by Special Operation Teams, leading to the arrest of 130 individuals.