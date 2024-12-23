Live
Just In
Crime Rate in Rachakonda Increases by 4% in 2024, Cybercrimes Surge by 42.5%
Highlights
The overall crime rate in Rachakonda rose by 4% in 2024, with notable increases in murders, kidnappings, and rape cases. Cybercrimes spiked by 42.5%, with 53 foreigners arrested. Special Operation Teams also made significant drug-related arrests.
The overall crime rate in the Rachakonda police commissionerate increased by 4% in 2024 compared to the previous year.
According to the annual report by Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, certain crimes saw notable rises: murders increased by 11%, kidnappings by 10%, and rape cases by 17%.
Cybercrime cases surged by 42.5%, with 53 foreigners arrested. Rs 23.12 crore was frozen in bank accounts, and Rs 21.94 crore was refunded to victims of cybercrime.
Additionally, 183 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases were registered by Special Operation Teams, leading to the arrest of 130 individuals.
