CRPF Group Centre organises ‘shramdaan’ campaign

As a part of Nationwide Shramdaan (Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath) under Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)-2025 was organized at Group Centre (GC) CRPF, Barkas on Thursday.

On this occasion Talaq Kesari, President Vender Association, Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad was also present. Udayabhaskar Billa, DIGP, GC, CRPF, Hyderabad, P Chandrasekaran and Dhruv Narayan, Deputy Commandants, Anil Baghel, Assistant Commandant, Mukesh Kumar Panday, Assistant Commandant (Min), all SO’s and Jawans of GC, CRPF, Hyderabad participated. Apart from children, Safai Mitra, local administration staff of GHMC and Traffic Police were also present. On this occasion senior officers have explained the importance of SHS cleanliness and Special Campaign-5.0 emphasising the cleanliness of the surrounding area, public places. The programme was organized under the overall supervision and guidance of Udayabhaskar Billa.

