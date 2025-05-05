CS reviews key infra projects, pushes for timely completion

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Sunday inspected the ongoing major infrastructure works in the city. The inspection was a comprehensive review of the ongoing development works to ensure the projects are completed as per plan which are crucial for the city’s urban infrastructure.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is prioritising the growth of Hyderabad, noting that the ongoing development projects in the city were initiated under the Chief Minister’s directive.

On Sunday, Ramakrishna inspected various development works undertaken by SRDP and other departments. He examined the construction status of major flyovers, progress on Hyderabad Old City Metro Rail expansion, foot over bridge development, KBR H-City project advancement and sewage treatment plant operations.

The CS was accompanied by MAUD Secretary K Ilambarithi, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, Metro Railway MD NVS Reddy, Water Works MD Ashok Reddy and others.

Initially, the Chief Secretary conducted an inspection of the foot over bridge (FoB) at GVK Mall in Banjara Hills. Later, he reviewed the Metro Line Alignment for the Old City Corridor at Darushifa. Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy outlined the planned Metro Line projects extending from the Old City Corridor MGBS Bus Station to Chandrayangutta and provided a detailed explanation to the Chief Secretary. He emphasised the need to accelerate the land acquisition process, noting that the community has been cooperative so far.

CS evaluated the conservation, restoration, and repair efforts of the Khurshid Jha Devi Heritage Building in Hussainialam, funded by HMDA.

Ramakrishna reviewed the progress of the Falaknuma RoB project. Ilambarthi and Karnan informed the Chief Secretary that the GHMC-related tasks are nearing completion. They assured that the acquisition of five properties for the service road will be finalised after the railway section is completed, with a target to finish within a month. The Chief Secretary has mandated that this be completed by August. They reiterated their commitment to ensuring the project is executed properly and made available, noting that since work on the railway section has commenced, it is expected to be finished by the end of August.

Subsequently, they inspected the construction works over the Musi River at Moosarambagh, highlighting its advantages to the community. When the Chief Secretary inquired about the land acquisition process, officials informed him that additional assets still need to be secured. Following this, they reviewed the sewage treatment plant projects initiated by the Water Board and directed the relevant officers to expedite their completion.

The Chief Secretary assured that funding for the Old City Metro is enough and has urged officials to swiftly finalise the asset acquisition for the project. He emphasised the need to accelerate the flyover construction through the GHMC SRDP and other infrastructure initiatives. He plans to monitor the progress of the Moosarambagh Bridge works closely, assuring the public that these projects will be completed without causing any inconvenience. Furthermore, all sewage treatment plants being developed by the Water Board will be made operational.