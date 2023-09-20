  • Menu
CS Santhi Kumari launches ‘We Shall Overcome Trust’ brochure

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari launched the brochure of “We Shall Overcome (WSO) Trust” at Secretariat on Tuesday. “We Shall Overcome is a registered trust formed with the objective to promote education and health for the downtrodden and create a liveable environment for both humans and animals, primarily providing instant relief to the needy. Members of the trust are from a broad spectrum of the society, including government officials, entrepreneurs, professionals and NRIs.

The programme was attended by the mentors of the trust. who include Srinivasulu Vemula, Jt Inspector General, Registration & Stamps Dept, Shashidhar, Joint Commissioner Commercial Tax, RavulaGiridhar, IPS, and office-bearers Mahesh Pasula, president, Aparna Ravula, Secretary, Sunil Kumar, Treasurer, Katta Vikram Aditya, Ch. Shyam Sunder, RavulaVenkateshwar Rao, KRN Harshini and Rahul Kambampati among others.

