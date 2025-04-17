CSIR Startup Conclave on Apr 22, 23

Hyderabad: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is set to host the Startup Conclave on April 22 and 23 to cultivate a robust start-up ecosystem and nurture innovation and entrepreneurship.

The two-day conclave is jointly organised by CSIR-IICT, CSIR-CCMB and CSIR-NGRI. The event will be inaugurated by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology. The conclave, with the theme ‘Catalyzing Innovation, Connecting Ecosystems’, will provide a platform for startups, entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, academicians and government officials to share insights, network and explore collaboration opportunities.

According to officials, the conclave’s theme also underscores the need for collaboration among different scientific institutions, industry partners, investors and policymakers. The conclave will also provide space for knowledge sharing and allow research institutions to showcase new innovations. The conclave’s structure will include keynote sessions from eminent scientists and policymakers, panel discussions on emerging technologies and R&D commercialisation, technology demonstrations and startup pitch sessions. An exhibition pavilion will highlight cutting-edge solutions from the host institutions and startups that are incubated at these labs or are spin-offs from the technologies of these labs. Dr Srinivasa Reddy, Director, CSIR-IICT, said, “While the conclave aims at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India’s research and technology ecosystem, it is also highlights CSIR-driven startups and technologies, particularly those nurtured by the three Hyderabad-based CSIR labs”.

Dr Vinay Nandicoori, Director, CSIR-CCMB, remarked, “This is an event where we want to highlight the deep-tech startups in the city working with the three CSIR labs in the city.”

Dr Prakash Kumar, Director, CSIR-NGRI, added “The upcoming startup event will foster collaboration on critical R&D solutions aimed at mitigating earthquake hazards and optimising resource exploration and management, including groundwater and Geothermal energy across India’s Amrit Kaal”.