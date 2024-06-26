Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 58.8 lakh

Live
Hyderabad: The Customs Air Intelligence officials on Tuesday seized 806 grams of gold worth Rs 58.8 lakh from a passenger at the RGI Airport, Hyderabad.
According to officials, the passenger arrived from Abu Dhabi on a flight and concealed the gold powder in his private parts after wrapping it in small covers. Customs officials, acting on a tip-off, took the passenger into custody at RGI airport as he exited the plane and recovered the gold. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
