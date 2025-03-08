Cyber City Circle ready for peak power demand: TGSPDCL CMD

Hyderabad: In Cyber City Circle, which is a major IT hub in Greater Hyderabad, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana limited has made all necessary arrangements to meet the high electricity demand during the summer. TGSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui reviewed the summer action plans undertaken in the Cyber City Circle area. As part of this programme, additional 12.5 MVA and 8 MVA power transformers were unveiled at the Puppalaguda, L&T, and Hafeezpet 33/11 kv sub-stations.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD mentioned that as part of the summer plan in the Cyber City Circle area, 25 additional power transformers, 128 11 kV feeders, 4 33 kV feeders, and 232 distribution transformers have been installed across the circle. Compared to other circles in Hyderabad city, the electricity demand in the divisions of Gachibowli, Kondapur, and Ibrahim Bagh in the Cyber City Circle increases by 35% every year. He stated that last year, due to the lack of arrangements to meet the increasing demand, overloading issues occurred in certain areas, but this time, several precautionary measures have been taken to prevent such incidents from recurring.