Cyber crime crackdown: 37 arrested across six states, Rs 14.54 crore recovered

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime unit has arrested 37 cyber fraudsters from across the country. These individuals were implicated in 178 cases, including 74 reported in Telangana. Officials also successfully refunded Rs 14.54 crore to victims who had lost money to these cyber fraudsters during the month of May.

Police confirmed arrests of five persons from Andhra Pradesh, five from Delhi, two from Uttar Pradesh, two from Gujarat, two from Haryana, three from Rajasthan, and eighteen from Telangana. Seized items included 74 mobile phones, 26 Aadhar Cards, 156 cheque books, 11 debit cards, 22 SIM cards, 8 bank passbooks, 5 rubber stamps, 115 shell company stamps, 11 laptops, OTP detectors, QR code scanners, PAN Cards, and swiping machines.

According to Cyber Crime police, the accused were involved in cases reported across numerous states: six cases in Andhra Pradesh, seven in Delhi, 44 in Karnataka, 29 in Maharashtra, one in Manipur, five in Chhattisgarh, six in Kerala, six in Haryana, two in Odisha, 26 in Tamil Nadu, five in Punjab, 16 in Gujarat, eight in Bihar, eight in Rajasthan, one in Pondicherry, one in Uttarakhand, one in Jharkhand, seven in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Uttar Pradesh, and 11 in West Bengal.

Cyber Crime officials advised the public not to panic if they receive threatening video calls claiming to be from agencies such as CBI, RBI, ED, Customs, Judges, Cyber Crime police, Narcotics, FedEx, BSNL, TRAI, etc. They reiterated that no government agency or law enforcement official will make such Skype calls or demand money to resolve issues. The system does not involve digital arrests or online enquiries.