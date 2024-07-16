Cyberabad cops bust drug racket

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Monday arrested Aman Preet Singh, brother of Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh and four others in connection with an alleged drugs case by the anti-narcotics department when they found that cocaine was being brought to Hyderabad for sale.

The police said that they busted the drug racket and identified 30 customers of the contraband, which included Aman Preet Singh. The sleuths of the anti-narcotics department along with the Narsingi police conducted raids at Janab Fort View Apartments, Vishal Nagar, Hydershakote and apprehended five drug dealers, including two Nigerians and five consumers, including Aman Preet Singh. Apart from 199 grams of cocaine, two passports, two bikes, 10 cell phones and other incriminating material was seized from their possession.

The arrested drugs dealers were Onuoha Blessing alias Joana Gomes and Jo (31) resident of Bengaluru, and Azeez Noheem Adeshola (29), a student at Nizam College, Basheerbagh both natives of Nigeria, Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham (31), Sanaboina Varun Kumar (42), and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef (36). Divine Ebuka Suzee and Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna of Nigeria are absconding. The police said as of now 13 consumers, including Aman Preet, Kishan, Aniketh, Yashwanth, Rohith, Sri Charan, Prasad, Hemanth, Nikhil, Madhu, Raghu, Krishnam Raju and Venkat from Hyderabad have been identified who are wealthy and blatantly promoting a ecosystem of drugs in Telangana. Ch Srinivasa Rao, DCP Rajendranagar, said, “The drug racket is creating a network of supply and demand for drugs in Hyderabad.

We have collected information about all the nodes in the entire chain. Out of 13 consumers five were apprehended and all tested positive for cocaine when their urine samples were tested. The arrested persons are Aman Preet, Aniketh, Prasad, Madhu and Nikhil.”



To bring down the drug abuse in Hyderabad city, the Narcotics Bureau has mounted surveillance at the Hyderabad Airport, monitoring old drug offenders and absconding accused, and came across Onuoha Blessing frequently traveling to Hyderabad. She is an ex-drug offender.

The police said following information that the five drug dealers were meeting at the Janab Fort View Apartments, Hydershakote, for distribution of drugs, they raided the house and arrested the accused.

The kingpin of the gang Divine Ebuka Suzee is running a big syndicate in association with the arrested drug dealers. He sends his main associate Onuoha Blessing to Delhi to transport the drugs to Hyderabad and other cities in India. She brought large quantities of cocaine more than twenty times to Hyderabad.

During the investigation it was revealed that Allam Satya had supplied 2.6 kg cocaine to the consumers/ peddlers for the last 7 months. Varun Kumar has earned Rs 6 lakh through drug trade in the last seven months.