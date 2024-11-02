Cyberabad cops nab three drug peddlers, seize hashish oil worth Rs 12.95 lakh

Hyderabad: The Balanagar Special Operations Team of Cyberabad along with Balanagar police apprehended three drug peddlers for transporting hashish oil from Odisha to Hyderabad. Police seized 2.590 litres of hashish oil worth Rs 12.95 lakh.

Police arrested Sabavath Suman (25), Ramavath Lalu (38), and Kethavath Vijay Kumar (32)—all natives of Devarakonda, Nalgonda district. All the accused persons have earlier been involved in the NDPS Act. Kiran of Jalaput town, Odisha, is absconding.

According to police, Suman was arrested by Golugonda police of Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh in the year 2021. During his stay at Visakhapatnam jail, he met Kiran. After being released from jail, Suman planned to peddle ganja and hashish oil to earn easy money. Vijay is a known person to Suman.

Police said Suman requested Vijay to search for a customer to buy dry ganja or hashish oil and contacted Kiran to arrange for hashish oil.

On October 27, Suman and Ramavath Lalu started from Polepally village, Devarakonda, on Suman’s bike, which was without a number plate, and went to Paderu. Kiran came to Paderu, Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Andhra Pradesh, and delivered 2.59 litres of hashish oil to Suman. As per the guidance of Vijay, on October 31, Suman and Ramavath came to Shobhana bus stop, Balanagar, to search for a customer in the Balanagar and Sanath Nagar area, where police apprehended them.