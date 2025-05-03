Cyberabad CP flags off SHE Teams vehicles

Hyderabad: In a significant move toward women’s safety and empowerment, and to strengthen public safety, Cyberabad introduced 12 Honda Activa scooters for the SHE Teams. This initiative aims to enhance surveillance and ensure the protection of citizens—particularly women and children—within the Cyberabad limits.

On Friday, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner Traffic Dr Gajarao Bhupal, and representatives from Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd (BGL) flagged of the scooters. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd, through the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), donated the two-wheelers to the Cyberabad police.

The launch was led by Avinash Mohanty, who also serves as Chairman of SCSC. This initiative is designed to empower SHE Teams with improved mobility, enabling them to respond swiftly to sensitive locations, prevent crimes, and maintain law and order more effectively.

The donation was made in partnership with the SCSC highlighting the importance of public-private collaboration in advancing community safety goals. Key features of the initiative include enhanced patrolling, quicker emergency response, increased visibility of SHE Teams, and stronger operational synergy between Cyberabad police and SCSC, backed by the strategic support of BGL.