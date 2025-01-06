Cyberabad police arrest two in CMR college girls hostel voyeurism issue

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested two persons working at CMR College in regards to the recent voyeurism issue and sent them to judicial custody. Medchal police stated that the accused persons Nanda Kishore Kumar and Govind Kumar confessed their guilt of their offence.

According to police, Kishore (20) and Govind (20) are both natives of Bihar and were working in CMR College. As the students of CMR College conducted massive protests regarding the voyeurism issue, Medchal police immediately launched an investigation and established the accused persons who are involved in the case. Based on the complaint of the CMR College students, police registered a case U/S 77 and 125 of BNS and investigated.

During the investigation, the police apprehended Kishore and Govind. “It is clearly established that Kishore and Govind targeted the hostel girls with voyeurism when the girls used the washroom,” said N Koti Reddy, DCP Medchal zone, Cyberabad.

The DCP said that the girls informed the wardens about the incident, but they did not seriously follow up on the matter. Additionally, the Medchal police booked KV Dhanalaxmi (64) and Allam Preethi Reddy (42), for the negligence. Both were working as CMR girls hostel wardens, and when the female victim disclosed the incident, the wardens intentionally avoided escalating the matter to the police or to the parents of the victims. They even tried to suppress the issue and blamed the victims, using derogatory comments and thereby insulting the modesty of victims (students).

Similarly, Varahabatla Anantha Narayana (52), the principal; Madireddy Janga Reddy (56), director; and chairman Chamakura Gopal Reddy of the CMR College mounted pressure on the subordinate staff Dhanalaxmi and Preethi to contain the exposure of the incident so as to protect the college’s reputation, which emboldened and abetted the accused to commit voyeurism.

The DCP, Koti Reddy, said, “The college administration had provided accommodation to the male accused near the girl’s hostel washrooms, giving them easy access, which was a serious threat to the privacy and safety of the victims and abetted Kishore and Govind.” The police produced Kishore and Govind before the court and remanded them. The case is under investigation.

Police requested the girl or women who are in danger or in need of help to use dial 100 and mentioned that they can also reach out to Cyberabad WhatsApp no 9490617444 to the incident within no time.