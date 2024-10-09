Cyberabad police arrests two inter-State gangs of burglars

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS) Madhapur and Balanagar zone along with the local police nabbed two notorious inter-State house burglary gangs of Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. They arrested six members and detected 35 cases.

According to the police, these gangs were involved in burglaries and automobile theft cases including six grave and 30 non-grave, 17 cases reported in Cyberabad Commissionerate, nine in Rachakonda Commissionerate, five in Sangareddy, four in Medak and one in Nalgonda districts.

The arrested persons were: Karan Manohar Babar (23), Pyar Singh Bavula (27), Dhebra Bavula (37), Kadak Singh (38), Thakur Ediya (30) and Kuman Ediya (30)

While eight members, Sumer Singh, Mohan, Arjun, Daya Singh, Kailash, Bhuriya, Rohith Soni, and Gourav, are absconding.

The police said, since 2020 till the end of September 2024, as many as 35 house burglaries and one automobile theft case had been committed by the gang.