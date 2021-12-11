Cyberabad Police Commissionerate organises Mega KPI reward mela

Cyberabad: A Mega Key Performance Indicators (KPI) reward mela was organised at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Friday. Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra awarded 265 police personnel of Cyberabad and gave away appreciation certification to the best performance in Reception, Blue colts, Patrol car, Section incharges, Investigation, Station House Officer, DI-DSI, Section and Administration and Crime Writers and rest of all the functional verticals for the period from June to October 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said the quality of service delivered to the society will be enhanced if all the functional staff perform their duties with utmost care and caution and service Motto. Citizen satisfaction and immediate response to the grievances by the first emergency responders is essential at the cutting edge level during public interface. All functional vertical officers are motivated to deliver the best quality services to all citizens especially senior citizens, women, children, weaker sections in the times of distress and to continuously deliver 24x7 round the year and to bring glory to police image, he added.

Crimes DCP Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP Kavitha, DCP Indira, CCRB ACPs Ravichandra, Narayana Reddy, ACP Mattaiah, Inspectors and others were present.